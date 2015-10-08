ERBIL, Iraq Oct 8 Protesters hurled stones and
scuffled with riot police in the second largest city in Iraq's
Kurdish north on Thursday, in the most intense show of
discontent since an economic crisis hit the region.
Teachers, hospital workers and other public sector employees
have taken to the streets and gone on strike for a week,
demanding their salaries from the Kurdistan Regional Government
(KRG), which is three months in arrears.
Thursday's protest focused on a five-star hotel in the
centre of Sulaimaniyah, where political parties were meeting to
resolve a deadlock over the presidency that has compounded the
economic crisis.
President Massoud Barzani's mandate expired on Aug. 20 but
rival factions have yet to agree on the terms to extend his
tenure, and many Kurds accuse their leaders of using or even
creating problems for leverage.
"Instead of resolving the crisis they have deepened it,"
said Ari Ahmed, the headmster of a secondary school in
Sulaimaniyah. "Only ordinary people are suffering in this
political game."
The demonstrations threaten to undermine stability in the
region at a time when it is at war with Islamic State militants.
The economic crisis began in early 2014 when Baghdad slashed
funds to the region, and has been exacerbated by the conflict
with Islamic State and a drop in oil prices that has pushed the
region to the verge of bankruptcy.
"The crises must not be mixed up with political matters that
will take Kurdistan in an unstable direction," the region's
deputy prime minister, Qubad Talabani, said at a meeting with
the teacher's union in Sulaimaniyah, which has backed the
protests.
Thousands of young Kurds have left the region, heading to
Europe as part of a larger exodus of people from the Middle
East.
The last serious civil unrest in the region was in 2011,
when Kurds protested against corruption and nepotism.
