LONDON/ERBIL, Iraq Aug 27 Iraq's Kurdistan
region said on Thursday it expected to begin making regular
payments to oil-exporting companies in the first half of
September, sending shares in those firms up as high as 17
percent in early trade.
The Kurdish Ministry of Natural Resources said in a
statement that $75-$100 million of revenue from its direct crude
oil sales would be allocated as payment on account to the
companies.
The autonomous region has ramped up independent sales since
mid-June while cutting allocations to Iraq's state oil firm SOMO
in an escalating dispute over export rights and budget payments
that led to companies going unpaid.
"Regular payments will allow the exporting companies to
cover their ongoing expenses and plan for further investment in
the oilfields, which will in turn boost production," the
statement read.
"As oil export rises in early 2016, the KRG (Kurdistan
Regional Government) envisages making additional revenue
available to the exporting IOCs (international oil companies) to
enable them to begin to catch up on the past receivables due
under their production-sharing contracts."
Oil producers across the globe are trying to deal with the
financial fallout of a sharp decline in crude prices since last
year's peak in June.
In Kurdistan, that has been compounded by an ongoing row
with Baghdad, which slashed funds to the region last year,
rendering it unable to pay its own employees' salaries, let
alone oil company dues.
Shares in Genel opened 17 percent higher, Gulf
Keystone Petroleum was up 7 percent, and Norway's DNO
10 percent after the statement.
Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Jon Ferrier said he was
"very encouraged" by the announcement: "We need a regular
payment cycle to ensure our commercial sustainability and to
further develop the world-class Shaikan field. Today's news
marks a promising start to that process."
Gulf Keystone said on Thursday it was owed $283 million for
oil sales and other costs from the KRG.
June was the first month of large independent sales since
December last year, when Kurdistan reached a deal with Baghdad
to contribute 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) to Iraq's oil
exports in 2015 in return for reinstated budget payments.
An average of 516,745 bpd was exported from the Kurdistan
region in July via pipeline to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan
in Turkey, but only 71,017 bpd was transferred to SOMO.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Jason
Neely and Dale Hudson)