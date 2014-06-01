(Adds context)
ARBIL, Iraq, June 1 Iraq threatened on Sunday to
take legal action against any buyer of oil exported via a new
pipeline from the autonomous Kurdistan region to Turkey, while
the destination of the first cargo was still unclear.
The cargo of Kurdish oil left Turkish shores 10 days ago
aboard the United Leadership tanker, prompting Baghdad to file
for international arbitration against Ankara for facilitating
the sale.
Iraq says its State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) has
exclusive rights to manage sales of crude from all the country,
including Kurdistan, and considers unilateral exports from the
region as "smuggling".
The tanker's destination is still unclear, but it has become
a symbol of a long-running and intractable dispute between
Baghdad and the Kurdish region over resource rights and revenue
sharing.
"SOMO, on behalf of the Iraqi federal ministry of oil, is
hereby warning all companies, individuals and bodies from buying
the Iraqi crude oil cargo that is loaded on the vessel," SOMO
said in a statement signed by General Director Majid Alhilfi.
"The Iraqi federal ministry of oil and SOMO ... shall
reserve the right to take all legal measures against any
company, individual and/or body that bought or might consider
buying the said cargo," it added.
After leaving Turkey's Ceyhan port, the United Leadership
sailed through the Mediterranean and appeared to be heading in
the direction of the United States, but on Friday reversed
course, ship tracking data showed.
On Sunday it appeared to be stationary in waters off the
coast of Morocco.
Until last week, Kurdish oil exports were limited to a small
volume trucked to two Turkish ports on the Mediterranean. SOMO
also made threats of legal action regarding those shipments, but
they have so far come to nothing.
Reporting by Isabel Coles