* Pipeline due to start by end-2013, initial flows of
150,000 bpd
* Kurds insist committed to Iraq unity, revenue-sharing
* Baghdad threatens to cut budget if Kurds export via
pipeline
* Officials, analysts expect KRG-Baghdad deal
By Isabel Coles and Ahmed Rasheed
ARBIL/BAGHDAD, Oct 17 A new export pipeline
means Iraqi Kurdistan will soon earn more from its own oil than
it receives from Baghdad as a share of total Iraqi revenues, a
turning point that could strengthen the region's hand in its
long search for independence.
Autonomous since 1991, Kurdistan has often chafed against
the Iraqi central government and even threatened to secede, but
it is nonetheless beholden to Baghdad for a slice of the OPEC
producer's $100-billion-plus budget. That may soon change.
By trucking its oil to world markets through Turkey, the
Kurds have already earned nearly $1 billion, and once the new
export pipeline is operational at the end of the year, the
region stands to take in nearly that amount each month.
The pipeline is a sign of the region's increasing
single-mindedness and could make it self-sufficient, although
that in itself will not be enough to create the independent
state of which Kurds dream.
"Oil is going to be an enabler of independence: it's not
going to be the cause," said a Kurdistan-based industry source
on condition of anonymity. "Independence is going to be because
of provocation, regional circumstances, perfect timing".
Kurdistan's foreign relations minister made clear that while
the oil pipeline strengthened the Kurdish position, dreams of
independence must be tempered by realism.
"We cannot be denied economic and political independence. We
do not want the region to be at the mercy of Baghdad every day
threatening to cut our budget," Falah Mustafa Bakir told Reuters
on Thursday.
"If Baghdad is ready to work together with us, we have no
problem at all. If they don't, we are obliged to serve our
people. We can't be captive to wrong policies in Baghdad."
ARTICLE OF FAITH
Full independence is an article of faith for Kurds, long
subjugated by central governments in the four countries across
which they are divided - Iraq, Turkey, Syria and Iran - and who
view statehood as their right. But the reality of their region's
landlocked geography in a neighbourhood hostile to Kurdish
aspirations has encouraged pragmatism.
"We deserve to have our own independent state, but it's not
easy to go down that road until we are ready and the whole
neighbourhood becomes democratic," said Bakir. "We are
realists."
Washington and Baghdad fear the pipeline sets a precedent
that will bring about the partition of Iraq. Provincial
authorities in Nineveh, which is under central government
jurisdiction, recently followed Kurdistan's lead by empowering
their governor to sign contracts with oil companies.
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) insists it is
committed to a democratic, federal Iraq, and that
decentralisation of power is the only way to prevent the
country's disintegration.
"Sharing all oil revenues according to the federal
constitution, and the economic independence of Kurdistan, are
the recipe for the unity of Iraq," said the region's Minister
for Natural Resources, Ashti Hawrami, during a visit to Britain.
However, no payment mechanism is in place yet for oil sales
via the new pipeline. The Kurds say they will take what they are
owed and pass the rest on to Baghdad, reversing the current
process whereby the central government disburses revenue.
"MAGIC NUMBER"
Initially, the Kurds aim to pump 150,000 barrels per day
(bpd) through the pipeline, which runs for 281 km (174 miles)
through Kurdish territory from the Taq Taq oilfield to an area
where the borders of Iraq, Syria and Turkey meet.
As companies increase production and infrastructure is
developed, exports should rise towards a target of 1 million bpd
by 2015 and 2 million by 2019.
Kurdistan's assertive energy policies have infuriated
Baghdad, which is threatening to sever ties with Turkey and
slash the Kurds' 17 percent share of the budget if exports via
the pipeline go ahead without its consent. The KRG complains it
ends up getting closer to 11 percent anyway.
The 2014 Iraqi budget is projected at $150 billion and will
increase as oil exports grow, which could change the calculation
for the Kurds as they would stand to receive more from Baghdad.
"One of the KRG's calculations is if they're going to start
selling oil, they need to generate enough revenue that if
Baghdad goes to the extreme and plays the budget card, they can
still pay the bills," said Shwan Zulal, head of the London-based
Carduchi Consulting.
That would mean producing between 400,000 and 500,000 bpd,
based on a calculation involving assumptions about the price of
oil, how much goes towards cost recovery and profit sharing.
Most estimates put current production capacity at more than
350,000 bpd, of which 140,000 is refined and consumed locally.
Most comes from three fields operated respectively by
Norway's DNO, the Anglo-Turkish Genel, and
privately owned KAR Group, based in the Kurdish capital Arbil.
Gulf Keystone, fresh from winning a court battle
over ownership of its oil assets in Kurdistan, restarted
production last week, soon to add 20,000 bpd, and smaller
contributions come from Afren, Hungary's MOL
and Austrian group OMV.
Others are due to come on stream within the next 14 months,
while Exxon Mobil, Chevron Corp and Total
are still in the exploration phase.
"There's no magic number, but output of around 500,000
barrels a day would give them (the Kurds) a lot of leverage,"
said a senior Western oil executive on condition of anonymity.
"It wouldn't be full independence from Baghdad at that
stage, but it would give them a much stronger bargaining
position."
ENDGAME
Senior Iraqi and Kurdish officials exchanged visits earlier
this year and said they were ready to resolve their differences,
but negotiations have made little headway.
Kurdish crude used to flow through a Baghdad-controlled
pipeline running from Iraq's Kirkuk oilfields to the Turkish
port of Ceyhan, but exports via that network dried up last year
in a row over payments for oil companies in the region.
"Talks over oil issues are at a stalemate now," said an
energy adviser to the Iraqi government, blaming the Kurds for
setting preconditions. "It's like running around in a circle."
Their positions appear irreconcilable, but analysts and
officials say the time is ripe for a deal.
"Baghdad has to take us seriously. We are in a stronger
position," said the Kurdish foreign affairs minister.
Facing a reinvigorated Sunni insurgency and divisions within
his own Shi'ite coalition, Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki will
find it difficult to win an election next year if he seeks a
third term without support from the Kurds.
"The Kurds will cleverly play this card when they sit at the
negotiating table to discuss the new oil export pipeline with
Baghdad," said Ali Shallal, a legal expert who specialises in
drafting oil contracts.
Iraqi officials are banking on Turkey seeking their approval
to avoid antagonising Baghdad any further.
Analysts and industry sources say the Kurds will for now at
least opt for the benefits of being a quasi-state entitled to a
share of Iraqi oil reserves, which are far greater than their
own.
"They have a very advantageous position as they are," said
an industry source who declined to be named. "It (independence)
doesn't make sense. It's not in anybody's interest".