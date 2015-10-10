(Adds detail)
ERBIL, Iraq Oct 10 Protesters attacked several
political party offices in part of Iraq's Kurdish north on
Saturday in a third day of violent unrest that threatens to
destabilise the region at a time of war with Islamic State
militants.
The demonstrators hurled stones at offices of the Kurdistan
Democratic Party (KDP) in Sulaimaniyah province in the most
serious civil disturbances the autonomous region has seen for
several years.
The demonstrations began on Oct. 1 in a show of growing
public discontent in the region, which is suffering an acute
economic crisis. Teachers and other public sector workers took
to the streets and went on strike demanding payment of their
salaries from the Kurdistan Regional Government, which is three
months in arrears.
But the protests changed course on Friday when
stone-throwing protesters headed towards a KDP office in the
town of Qaladize, resulting in a confrontation that left at
least one person dead.
On Saturday, young men blocked a main road in the town of
Said Sadiq and pelted a KDP building with stones. Live footage
broadcast on Kurdish channel NRT showed riot police holding back
protesters, some of whom wielded slingshots. Shops were
shuttered and a tyre burned in the street.
There were also protests in the towns of Penjwin, Qaladize
and Kalar, where a KDP office was pelted with stones. In the
provincial capital of Sulaimaniyah, protesters attacked the
office of Kurdish media network Rudaw, which is seen as close to
the KDP.
The pattern of unrest reflects long-running and deep
political divisions in the region, in which there are two
distinct zones of influence.
Sulaimaniyah is ruled by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan
(PUK) and former opposition party Gorran, which are locked in
power struggle with the KDP over the region's presidency.
The KDP dominates in Erbil and Duhok provinces, where
security was heightened around offices of the PUK and Gorran on
Saturday to avert any retaliatory attacks.
Deadlock over Massoud Barzani's presidency, which expired on
Aug. 20, has polarized Kurdish politics and compounded an
economic crisis that began in early 2014 when Baghdad slashed
funds to the region. A drop in oil prices has pushed the region
further towards bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Helen Popper)