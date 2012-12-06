* Military stand-off heightens Baghdad dispute with Kurds
* U.S. withdrawal leaves rival armies inside Iraq
* War seen unlikely, both sides seek political advantage
* Maliki could rally Sunni Arabs, Kurds bury own splits
By Suadad al-Salhy and Isabel Coles
TUZ KHURMATO, Iraq, Dec 6 A hundred miles from
Baghdad, tanks are facing off across a frontline defined not by
an international border but by ethnic enmity, fueled by past
bloodshed and future oil wealth, that risks tearing Iraq apart.
The sun-blazoned flag of Kurdistan flies from the turrets of
Soviet-built armoured vehicles, seized a decade ago from Saddam
Hussein's army, their barrels now aimed at the unseen forces of
Iraq's national government on the far side of Tuz Khurmato, a
town beyond the formal boundary of the Kurds' autonomous region.
For three weeks, Kurdish "peshmerga" and soldiers of
Baghdad's Arab army, have been reinforcing positions in the
"disputed territories", a long, ill-defined swathe of northern
Iraq, rich in oil and communal complexity, where the federal
government and Kurdish leaders based in Arbil vie for control.
For all the flag-waving and warnings of war from Iraqi Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki and Kurdistan President Masoud Barzani,
few believe either will risk an all-out conflict whose outcome
would be uncertain and would disrupt both a flourishing economy
in Kurdistan and oil exports that bring Baghdad vital revenues.
Rather, both are gaining from this, the second such flare-up
in the year since U.S. troops quit Iraq, to consolidate their
respective support among Arabs and Kurds for upcoming elections.
Maliki spoke this week of "unpredictable risks" as Kurdish
troops brought up more tanks and artillery close to the oilfield
city of Kirkuk: "If it erupts ... it will be a painful, shameful
ethnic conflict," he said, warning of "dangerous dimensions".
Kurds accuse the Iraqi premier of "opening a Pandora's box".
U.S. forces, whose no-fly zone first gave the Kurds de facto
autonomy from Saddam in 1991, helped keep a peace between them
and the Arabs after occupying Iraq in 2003; now, Washington's
diplomats have had to work behind the scenes to calm tempers,
most recently following a shootout on Nov. 16 between Iraqi and
Kurdish forces in Tuz Khurmato in which a bystander was killed.
Politicians, diplomats and analysts detect an unwillingness
on either side to go beyond verbal skirmishing or the sort of
occasional, tit-for-tat halts in transfer payments or oil
pipelines that have long marked their fractious relationship.
"Both Baghdad and Arbil seem not to be willing to push
this," said Gareth Stansfield, a former U.N. adviser on the
dispute who teaches Middle East politics at Exeter University.
At the same time, neither side is in a hurry to pull back.
"There is definitely a sense this might not cause outright
war, but flashpoints all over in all sorts of places," one
diplomat said. "This is probably going to be quite prolonged,
because there isn't much appetite to settle it."
Stansfield added: "Every episode like this makes the
relationship between Arbil and Baghdad, Barzani and Maliki, even
worse - which is, of course, a problem for the future."
SHIFTING ALLIANCES
Ten years after the U.S. invasion toppled Saddam in the name
of democracy, the stand-off demonstrates Iraq's failure to forge
consensus among Maliki's Shi'ite Muslim majority, Sunni Arabs
who were dominant under Saddam, and the Kurds, some 15 percent
of the population, concentrated in the northern mountains.
Most violence has been seen in a sectarian war among Arabs;
Maliki has had support from the Kurds, who have not pressed for
full statehood, aware of their landlocked isolation and the
hostility of neighbours wary of their own Kurdish minorities.
Yet Iraqi Kurdish expansion beyond a regional frontier noted
in the 2005 constitution - and new Kurdish contracts to sell oil
to foreign firms without reference to Baghdad - may push Iraq's
divided Arabs to close ranks; united Arab hostility may in turn
also help stifle friction among competing Kurdish movements.
"The sectarian card is not working any more and the
nationalist card is the joker now," said a Shi'ite member of the
Iraqi parliament who has himself previously allied with Sunnis,
in describing a coming realignment of forces among the Arabs.
One Sunni tribal leader in Salahaddin province, which
includes Tuz Khurmato but also Tikrit, Saddam's home town, said
former army officers he knew had not only removed portraits of
the executed dictator from their walls recently but even put up
pictures of Maliki. That would once have been unimaginable among
Sunni Arabs who have long seen the premier as a pawn of Shi'ite
Iran. It says much about new perceptions of a Kurdish threat.
For his part, Maliki, despite pursuing Iraq's fugitive Sunni
vice president over sectarian attacks, is courting Sunni allies
after seeing some Kurdish lawmakers who helped keep him in power
after the 2010 election support a parliamentary motion to unseat
him. Provincial elections in the new year may offer clues to
potential partners before the March 2014 parliamentary ballot.
"Maliki is waiting for a strong Sunni ally, to get a
parliamentary majority and then to form the majority government
next time," one ally of the prime minister said privately.
SHADOW OF HALABJA
For the Kurds, Maliki's move to set up a new command
structure for those national security forces based on their
doorstep - known as the Tigris Operations Command - violates the
constitution and reveals a drive by Baghdad to thwart their
hopes of annexing Kirkuk and other areas where, since 2003, they
have been expanding their own military and political presence.
Accusing the head of the new command centre of a role in
Saddam's genocidal assaults on the Kurds in the 1980s - a charge
he denies - Kurdish leaders have lined up together against
Maliki after falling out among themselves earlier this year over
tactics in the parliament and over the civil war in Syria.
Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and
Jalal Talabani of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), who
is Iraq's president in the power-sharing national
administration, have buried differences to demand Maliki disband
the new command whose troops are now confronting the peshmerga
at Tuz Khurmato.
"Maliki is opening a Pandora's box," said one senior Kurdish
politician, who spoke anonymously due to the sensitivity of the
current situation. "Kirkuk for us is everything, not a game for
political gains or any other kind. It is about justice to our
cause and undoing what Saddam and other Iraqi regimes did."
In a joint statement on Nov. 22, the Kurdish parties invoked
memories of the poison gas massacre of Kurds at Halabja in 1988
to warn that Baghdad might repeat such "chauvinist attacks".
"Whenever an external threat exists against Kurdish issues,
we are unified," said Omar Badi of the Islamic Union of
Kurdistan, which sits in the regional assembly in opposition to
the governing coalition of KDP and PUK. "Whoever confronts the
threat from outside will win the votes of the Kurdish people."
A Shi'ite politician in Baghdad said one significant change
had been in the role of Talabani, who had used his position as
head of state to mediate between Maliki and Barzani - against
whom Talabani fought a civil war in Kurdistan in the 1990s.
"Talabani has lost his strategic Shi'ite alliances and his
position as a friend and father of all factions," the Shi'ite
political figure said, speaking privately. "He can no longer
play the role of intermediary between the rivals."
STALEMATE
For now, that phoney war continues, around Tuz Khurmato, to
the southeast of it in Diyala province, in the northwest around
the big city of Mosul and, most intensely, around Kirkuk.
For years, it has been a conflict fought in near silence,
with intimidation and only sporadic violence used to drive out
rival groups and alter the ethnic mix of local communities that
are supposed, one day, to vote in a referendum on whether parts
of the disputed territories should join the Kurdistan region.
Kurds are keen to reverse Saddam's policy of resettling the
area with Arabs, including many Shi'ites from the south. Arabs
accuse Kurds of rewriting history. Other substantial groups,
notably Turkish-speaking Turkmen, are also pressing claims.
Stalemate over holding the plebiscite that the constitution
stated should have been held by 2007, has left Baghdad and Arbil
increasingly arguing along the barrels of their tanks.
