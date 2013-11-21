(Corrects location of airport director in second paragraph to
Najaf from Kuwait)
BAGHDAD Nov 21 A scheduled Kuwait Airways
flight landed in Iraq late on Wednesday for the first time since
the 1990 Iraqi invasion, in the latest sign of improved ties
between the neighbours.
Kuwait's national airline flew 100 passengers to Najaf, 160
km (100 miles) south of Baghdad, the director of Najaf's airport
told state news agency KUNA, adding that most were visiting
Shi'ite Muslim holy sites in the city.
KUNA said Kuwait Airways planned to fly twice a week to
Najaf, which is more secure than the capital Baghdad, where
bombings are an almost daily occurrence.
Diplomatic relations between Kuwait and Iraq improved last
year after a settlement over debts from the era of the 1991 Gulf
War, in which a U.S.-led coalition forced Iraqi troops out of
Kuwait.
Ties have also been bolstered by a series of bilateral
visits involving Kuwait's ruler and Iraq's prime minister.
Iraq's state airline resumed flights between Baghdad and
Kuwait in February for the first time since the invasion. But
most major carriers that ply the route still do so through other
cities such as Dubai, even though the Iraqi and Kuwaiti capitals
lie just 560 km (346 miles) apart.
In December, Kuwait Airways dropped legal cases against
Iraqi Airways in return for compensation of $500 million.
The legal row was part of a broader dispute over billions of
dollars in reparations dating back to the invasion, when the
forces of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein seized aircraft and
parts.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by John Stonestreet)