KUWAIT Dec 18 Kuwait said it accepted an Iraqi
request related to reparations imposed by the U.N. Security
Council over its 1990 invasion of Kuwait, state news agency KUNA
said on Thursday, ahead of discussions in Geneva on the request.
A U.N. official said on Wednesday that Iraq, its economy
battered by declining oil prices and war with Islamist
militants, has requested a one-year deferral of a $4.6 billion
reparations payment for destroying Kuwait's oil facilities
during its 1990-91 occupation.
Asked about reports that Iraq had asked to defer payment of
the last tranche of its reparations to Kuwait, Foreign Ministry
Undersecretary Khaled al-Jarallah was quoted as saying: "The
brothers in Iraq have presented the request formally and
unilaterally and Kuwait has accepted and responded to this
request."
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Sami Aboudi)