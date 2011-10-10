* Six people killed by mines in Rumaila oilfield
* Iraq has an estimated 20 million landmines
* Demining one hurdle for oil companies
Basra, Iraq, Oct 10 Six workers clearing mines
in Iraq's Rumaila South oilfield were killed over the weekend
when a pile of mines and old ordnance exploded prematurely,
police sources said.
Millions of old mines and abandoned weapons from the 1980
Iraq-Iran war and the first Gulf War still litter the southern
part of Iraq where foreign oil companies are helping develop the
country's vast oil reserves.
The explosions on Saturday killed four people working for a
local demining company and two Iraqi army officers, police
sources said.
"The explosion happened when a joint team... tried to blow
up a pile of war materials and mines inside Rumaila South
oilfield," a senior Oil Police official said.
Rumaila, a supergiant oilfield with a production of around
1.2 million barrels per day, is being developed by BP and
China's CNPC. BP did not immediately respond to a request for
details on the incident.
Landmines are one threat to Iraq's goal of rebuilding its
war-ravaged economy and infrastructure by becoming a top global
oil producer. The government signed deals with oil majors to
develop its reserves, which are among the world's largest.
Mines are among the hurdles faced by oil firms working on
fields like Rumaila, Majnoon and West Qurna in southern Iraq.
Two Iraqi army engineers were killed by a landmine in a
separate incident on Saturday when they tried to defuse it in a
town near Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad.
Decades of war have left Iraq with one of the worst mine
problems in the world, according to UNICEF, with around 20
million anti-personnel mines and more than 50 million cluster
bombs believed to remain in border areas and southern oilfields.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Aseel Kami; Editing by
Patrick Markey and Alistair Lyon)