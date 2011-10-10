* Six people killed by mines in Rumaila oilfield
* Iraq has an estimated 20 million landmines
Basra, Iraq Oct 10 Six workers clearing mines
in Iraq's Rumaila South oilfield developed by BP were
killed over the weekend when a pile of mines and old ordnance
exploded, police and the oil company said.
Millions of old mines and abandoned weapons from the
Iraq-Iran war and the first Gulf War still litter the southern
part of Iraq where foreign oil companies are helping develop the
vast oil reserves.
The explosions on Saturday killed four people working for a
local demining company and two Iraqi army officers.
"The explosion happened when a joint team... tried to blow
up a pile of war materials and mines inside Rumaila South
oilfield," a senior oil police official said.
Rumaila, a supergiant oilfield with a production of 1.2
million barrels per day, is being developed by BP and partner
China's CNPC.
"We were notified of an accident, involving fatalities,
which happened Saturday afternoon in the south of the Rumaila
field during the disposal of gathered unexploded ordnance," a BP
spokesman told Reuters.
Landmines are one threat to Iraq's goal of rebuilding its
war-ravaged economy and infrastructure by becoming a top global
oil producer. The government signed deals with oil majors to
develop its reserves, which are among the world's largest.
Mines are among the hurdles faced by oil firms working on
fields like Rumaila, Majnoon and West Qurna in southern Iraq.
Two Iraqi army engineers were killed by a landmine in a
separate incident on Saturday when they tried to defuse it in a
town near Basra, 420 km (260 miles) southeast of Baghdad.
Decades of war have left Iraq with one of the worst mine
problems in the world, according to UNICEF, with around 20
million anti-personnel mines and more than 50 million cluster
bombs believed to remain in border areas and southern oilfields.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Aseel Kami; Editing by
Patrick Markey and Alistair Lyon)