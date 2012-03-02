(Adds details, quotes, South Oil Co official)

March 2 Iraq has started a probe into bribery allegations linked to Australian construction contractor Leighton Holdings Ltd, but has not yet found evidence of wrongdoing by Iraqi officials, the oil ministry's inspector general said on Friday.

"We are conducting an investigation into allegations of violations in Leighton's contracts in the south. Until now we have not received any signs of involvement of Iraqi officials in corruption," Hilal Ismael told Reuters.

Australian police launched an investigation last month after Leighton alerted the Australian Federal Police to possible bribery by a subsidiary bidding for work to expand Iraq's oil export facilities.

Iraq has plans to rapidly expand oil production and exports, but needs a massive overhaul of infrastructure wrecked by decades of sanctions and war. Leighton was awarded two contracts valued at around $1.25 billion to expand Iraq's export outlets by installing moorings and pipelines in the Gulf.

A first Single Point Mooring (SPM) built by Leighton was planned to come on line by the start of 2012, but bad weather and technical issues have delayed the start of work at the offshore terminal.

Ismael said the investigation conducted by his office was at the preliminary stage and full cooperation had been promised by Leighton to uncover any violations. The inspector-general's office is checking Leighton's contracts, he said.

"We're working closely with Australia's Leighton to reveal any violations that infringe contracts signed with the company. Leighton is showing full cooperation and pledged to give all information to the inspector-general's office," Ismael added.

An official at Iraq's state-run South Oil Co (SOC) said initial investigations into Leighton's contracts showed no evidence of bribery, but could reveal tax evasion.

"Initial signs say we have tax evasions with Leighton contracts and no bribery acts were found," an SOC official close to the investigations told Reuters. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Peter Graff and David Holmes)