BAGHDAD Oct 18 Iraq has signed a new contract
to buy its second set of 18 F-16 fighters from the United
States, part of a deal to purchase 36 of the jets to rebuild its
air force, Iraq's acting defence minister said on Thursday.
Baghdad signed an initial deal for the first set of 18 jets
in September last year valued at roughly $3 billion and those
aircraft are scheduled to be delivered by September 2014 with
the second batch due four years later.
"We signed the contract ... The (new) contract is no
different from the first contract in terms of the technical and
financial details," acting Defence Minister Sadoun al-Dulaimi
said after a meeting U.S. officials in Baghdad. "This handover
will be finished in 2018."
Duliami said Iraq was also talking with U.S. officials about
buying air defence systems and Apache helicopters.
A U.S. embassy spokesman in Baghdad said the U.S. government
had presented Iraq with a letter of acceptance for the second
set of fighters and were awaiting confirmation of agreement.
"The United States would welcome Iraqi acceptance as another
important step in our growing bilateral security assistance
relationship," the spokesman said.
Iraq has had no real air force since the 2003 U.S.-led
invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. Washington has signed
around $12 billion in recent arms deals with the Iraqi
government to build up its armed forces.
Baghdad, which has also signed military contracts with
Russia and the Czech Republic this month, says it will not be
able to defend its airspace until 2020.
The new U.S. deal and the purchase Czech jets come as Iraqi
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki faces pressure from Washington to
prevent Iran transporting arms through Iraqi airspace to help
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.