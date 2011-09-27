(Corrects approval date)

BAGHDAD, Sept 27 Iraq's cabinet has approved a contract with South Korea's KOGAS to develop the Akkas gas field in western Anbar province, an oil ministry source said on Tuesday.

The cabinet approved the deal on Sept. 13 and the source said it will be signed Oct. 15.

Iraq asked KOGAS to develop Akkas, the country's largest gas field, on its own after Kazakh company KazMunaiGas pulled out. The two companies were awarded the development contract in a bidding round last year. (Reporting by Suadad al-Salhy; writing by Jim Loney; editing by James Jukwey and Anthony Barker)