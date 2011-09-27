WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
(Corrects approval date)
BAGHDAD, Sept 27 Iraq's cabinet has approved a contract with South Korea's KOGAS to develop the Akkas gas field in western Anbar province, an oil ministry source said on Tuesday.
The cabinet approved the deal on Sept. 13 and the source said it will be signed Oct. 15.
Iraq asked KOGAS to develop Akkas, the country's largest gas field, on its own after Kazakh company KazMunaiGas pulled out. The two companies were awarded the development contract in a bidding round last year. (Reporting by Suadad al-Salhy; writing by Jim Loney; editing by James Jukwey and Anthony Barker)
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.