(Corrects date of approval to Sept. 13 from Tuesda)

* Long-awaited gas deal to be signed Oct. 15

* Akkas is Iraq's largest gas field

BAGHDAD, Sept 27 Iraq's cabinet has approved a contract with South Korea's KOGAS to develop the Akkas gas field in western Anbar province, an oil ministry source said on Tuesday.

The cabinet approved the deal on Sept. 13, and the source said it will be signed on Oct. 15.

Iraq asked KOGAS to develop Akkas, the country's largest gas field, on its own after Kazakh company KazMunaiGas pulled out. The two companies were awarded the development contract in a bidding round last year.

State-run KOGAS announced in May it had raised its stake in Akkas to 100 percent after KazMunaiGas pulled out.

"The contract has been approved by the cabinet and we will sign it, finally, on October 15th," the oil ministry source said.

In June KOGAS Chief Executive Choo Kang-soo said three Asian nations had asked KOGAS to sell them a stake in the field, which has estimated reserves of 5.6 trillion cubic feet.[ID: nL3E7HL0I2]

OPEC member Iraq has already signed contracts with major international oil companies to develop its energy sector as it seeks to rebuild its economy after years of war and sanctions more than eight years after the U.S. invasion. (Reporting by Suadad al-Salhy; writing by Jim Loney; editing by James Jukwey)