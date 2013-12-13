UPDATE 6-Oil edges higher on weaker dollar after sell-off
* U.S. inventories rise for eighth straight week (Updates prices, adds Saudi Arabia export price story)
BAQUBA, Iraq Dec 13 Masked gunmen shot dead 18 oil and gas workers, most of them Iranians, outside the northeastern Iraqi town of Muqdadiya on Friday, medical and local sources said.
The workers, 15 of them from Iran and three from Iraq, were attacked as they dug a trench to extend a gas pipeline, Muqdadiya's mayor told Reuters. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* U.S. inventories rise for eighth straight week (Updates prices, adds Saudi Arabia export price story)
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 3 East Libyan forces said they carried out air strikes and clashed with rival factions on Friday close to major oil terminals as they sought to fend off the latest challenge to their control of the ports.
BAKU, March 3 Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey declined 6 percent year-on-year in January-February to 4.4 million tonnes, state energy company SOCAR said on Friday