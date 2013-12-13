BAQUBA, Iraq Dec 13 Masked gunmen shot dead 18 oil and gas workers, most of them Iranians, outside the northeastern Iraqi town of Muqdadiya on Friday, medical and local sources said.

The workers, 15 of them from Iran and three from Iraq, were attacked as they dug a trench to extend a gas pipeline, Muqdadiya's mayor told Reuters. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)