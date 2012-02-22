By Ahmed Rasheed
| BAGHDAD
BAGHDAD Feb 22 Iraq has improved the
terms under which it will auction off 12 oil and gas exploration
blocks in a fourth energy bidding round, an oil ministry
official said, after firms said the deals were unattractive.
The auction has been postponed several times by the oil
ministry to give interested companies more time to study an
amended version of the draft contract. The auction is now
scheduled for May 30-31.
"We have amended the initial contract to encourage more
firms to attend the auction," Sabah Abdul-Kadhim, the head of
the legal section of Iraq's Petroleum Contracts and Licensing
Directorate, told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We have made major amendments to the initial contract, and
all of them are positive and serve interests of foreign firms,"
Abdul-Kadhim said.
Iraq has removed the state partner from the contract, paving
the way for companies to have a 100 percent stake in the
projects on offer. The previous version said a state-run oil
company had to have a 25 percent share of each block.
Iraq has qualified 47 energy companies to participate in the
auction, which is expected to add 29 trillion cubic feet of gas
and 10 billion barrels of oil to Iraqi reserves.
Thirty-seven companies bought a data package with the
initial tender terms during a roadshow held in Amman in
September. Many of them have since complained that those terms
are not attractive enough, oil ministry officials said.
The exploration blocks on offer are mostly in remote parts
of western and central Iraq, making them riskier investments
since the sites are harder to protect against insurgent attacks.
Companies will be able to extract gas discovered in the
blocks immediately, but the Iraqi government has retained the
option to prevent companies from extracting oil in exchange for
paying them compensation.
"When a firm discovers oil reserves, then the oil ministry
has the right to halt development of the field for up to seven
years and the contractor can still recoup exploration costs
during that period along with interest of LIBOR plus 3 percent,"
Abdul-Kadhim said.
If a company decided to withdraw from the project during
that suspension it would not be paid interest and would lose the
chance to develop the block when production began, he added.
These terms are designed to help Iraq maintain and increase
reserves to offset expected depletion and could strengthen
Baghdad's case within OPEC for a large export quota when it
returns to the cartel's quota system.
Iraq has the world's fourth-largest oil reserves. Its gas
reserves of 112 trillion cubic feet are the world's 10th
largest, according to U.S. Department of Energy data.
(editing by Francois Murphy and Jane Baird)