BASRA, Iraq Oct 7 Two bombs hit pipeline networks transporting crude from Iraq's Rumaila oilfield, a senior Iraqi oil ministry official said on Friday.

The impact on production from Rumaila was not immediately clear, but firefighters were working to put out blazes caused by the blasts, two sources said. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Jon Hemming)