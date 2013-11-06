* Iraq oil minister, BP CEO visit Kirkuk oilfield
* Kirkuk governor pledges full support for BP deal
* BP to boost output from Kirkuk oilfield
By Mustafa Mahmoud and Ahmed Rasheed
KIRKUK, Iraq/BAGHDAD Nov 6 Iraq's oil minister
and the boss of BP paid a rare visit to Kirkuk on
Wednesday to win over the local government before the British
company starts work on this controversial northern oilfield that
straddles the border with autonomous Kurdistan.
Baghdad signed a deal in early September for BP to revive
the giant oilfield, allowing the company to negotiate access to
significant reserves in the north in return for helping to
arrest a huge decline in output.
Kirkuk's oil riches are at the core of a crisis within the
national government of Sunni, Shi'ite and Kurdish parties over
how to share power. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)
rejects BP's deal as illegal, because it has not been consulted.
The project has, however, won crucial support from Kirkuk's
governor, Najimeldin Kareem, a Kurd.
"We will provide complete support for BP to develop Kirkuk
oilfield because it will generate a significant benefit for the
province in relating to petrodollar revenues," Kareem told
reporters in Kirkuk.
Iraqi Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi and BP CEO Bob Dudley
met the Kirkuk governor to discuss the UK oil major's project
before heading to the ageing oilfield - where output has slumped
to around 280,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 900,000 bpd in
2001.
AMBITIOUS PLANS
"BP has ambitious plans to boost production from the Kirkuk
oilfield to achieve big benefits for Iraq and the people of
Kirkuk," Luaibi told reporters.
The company would work on the Baghdad-administered side of
the border on the Baba and Avana geological formations. Kirkuk's
third formation, Khurmala, is controlled by the KRG and being
developed by the Iraqi Kurdish KAR group.
The agreement allows the British company - which already
operates Iraq's biggest oilfield, Rumaila - to boost its
exposure in the world's fifth biggest holder of oil reserves.
After touring the oilfield, Dudley visited Baghdad and met
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki and Deputy Prime Minister for
Energy Hussain al-Shahristani.
"In the four years we have worked with our partners at
Rumaila, we have stemmed the rapid decline in its production and
raised output to more than 1.4 million barrels a day," Dudley
said in a statement.
"... (We) are intent on bringing this experience to Kirkuk
to further deepen our commitment to Iraq to help manage two of
the world's most significant oilfields."
Baghdad hopes BP will eventually sign a technical service
contract at Kirkuk like the one for Rumaila, an Iraqi oil source
said. The company expects, however, to negotiate better
commercial terms for this contract, industry sources said.
At the start, BP will spend up to $100 million to help stop
Kirkuk's decline and carry out surveys to get a clear picture of
the field. Iraqi officials have said they would like BP to raise
production capacity to around 600,000 bpd in five years.
Iraq's central government and the KRG are locked in a
widening dispute over control of oil exports, oilfields and
territory that is fraying the country's uneasy federal union.
Baghdad insists it has the sole authority to sign deals and
export oil, but Kurdistan says the constitution allows it to
agree to contracts and ship oil independently of Baghdad.
Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Total
have infuriated the central government by signing lucrative
production sharing agreements with the KRG. BP has no interest
in pursuing upstream opportunities in Kurdistan, industry
sources said.
"Today's visit succeeded in securing the complete support
from the local government of Kirkuk and that's exactly what was
needed for BP to start developing the Kirkuk oilfield," a senior
oil official told Reuters.