* China now holds 21 percent of Iraq oilfield projects
* Baghdad praises Beijing's oil sector performance
* China expands beyond oilfields into Basra business
By Peg Mackey and Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Oct 30 From the giant southern
oilfields to the lively souks of Basra, China is drilling ever
deeper into Iraq.
Driven by an insatiable thirst for oil, Beijing secured a
formidable position in Iraq's prized energy sector through
auctions held four years ago. It is now seeking to buy 850,000
barrels per day (bpd) of Iraqi oil, 30 percent of estimated 2014
exports.
Its dominant role in Iraqi oilfields sat uneasily with
Baghdad at first. That changed when China's quick,
cost-effective ramp-up in production helped push Iraq up the
OPEC ranks to second spot behind Saudi Arabia from a virtual
standing start after the disruptions of the U.S.-led invasion in
2003.
"The Chinese are our commercial partners in managing and
developing oilfields that are totally Iraqi. So I don't see any
issue of dominance or threats," said Thamir Ghadhban, chairman
of the advisory commission to Iraq's Council of Ministers.
"It's the other way around. I think the Chinese find Iraq to
be their favourite partner."
Further expansion is in the works.
PetroChina's anticipated purchase of a 25
percent share in Exxon Mobil's West Qurna-1 oilfield project
will allow China's biggest energy firm to overtake Russia's
Lukoil to become the biggest single foreign investor
in Iraqi oil.
CHEAP AND SILENT
"China's strong position means the oil ministry has fewer
qualms if Western companies back out because they are seen as
being more readily replaceable," said an Iraqi analyst.
PetroChina already partners with BP at
Rumaila, Iraq's largest producer, and operates the Halfaya and
al-Ahdab fields. It was the first foreign firm to sign an oil
service deal in Iraq after U.S.-led forces toppled Saddam
Hussein.
Deep pockets and corporate flexibility in the face of rising
violence here in Iraq allows companies from China to offer the
rapid production increases that many in the West cannot.
"The Chinese work cheaply and silently - worrying less about
security compared to other foreign firms. They use a larger
number of workers, so they always complete the job on time, if
not before," said an official with Iraq's South Oil Co (SOC).
"When we advise other contractors, or even our own workers,
on how to get the job done, we tell them, 'Do it like the
Chinese'."
Baghdad has been particularly struck with PetroChina's
performance at Halfaya in the southern Maysan province.
Along with partners Total and Petronas, PetroChina
has lifted flows from the field, which was nearly untapped,
above 100,000 bpd, and output is expected to hit 200,000 bpd by
next September.
PetroChina's peers Sinopec and China National
Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) are also on the ground,
giving Beijing access to the whole of Iraq - from the autonomous
Kurdish region in the north to the Maysan oilfield in the south.
They, along with all the foreign oil companies who signed
service contracts with Baghdad, are repaid for development with
a cut of the oil their work produces.
Beijing, which last month overtook the United States as the
world's largest oil importer, is seeking 70 percent more Iraqi
oil next year.
SAUDI RIVALRY
The higher oil sales are bound to step up the rivalry
between Baghdad and top exporter Saudi Arabia for a bigger slice
of the growing Asian market.
"Iraq's natural market is Asia, and with China's strong
economy it's natural that it would lift more and more Iraqi
crude and invest heavily to get the resources," said a Western
diplomat.
"And their partnerships with Western companies are
important: they're being exposed to our business culture and
moving in a manner that we want to see."
Oil executives point to BP's venture with PetroChina, which
has raised output by about 400,000 bpd to 1.4 million bpd, as a
prime example of a smoothly running partnership.
"PetroChina brings its own capabilities and the opportunity,
under competitive bidding, to access the Chinese supply chain,"
said Toby Odone, Deputy Head of BP's press office.
Iraq's easy-to-access oilfields are the largest in the
Middle East open to foreign investment, making them hard to
resist as China's dependency on imports rises.
"The Chinese are reliable. They don't have the experience of
running sophisticated projects, but drilling here is very easy,"
said a senior Western oil executive.
Iraq has the world's fifth-largest oil reserves and wants to
at least double its production of 3 million barrels bpd in the
next few years and ultimately challenge Saudi Arabia as the
world's biggest oil power.
For China, access to reserves is a strategic imperative. And
Beijing is prepared to accept tougher terms and lower profits
than Western oil majors and even Russian firms such as Lukoil,
which have to answer to shareholders.
"China's expansion in Iraq is still largely driven by
economics. There is little political thinking behind it," said
Chen Weidong, head of energy strategy research at CNOOC.
That drive has taken China beyond the oilfields and into the
streets of Basra, where the Chinese are setting up shop.
"The Chinese are part of our society. They are not
strangers. Their presence here in Basra makes us feel that our
city is secure," said Ali Sa'adi, the 34-year-old owner of a
mobile phone shop.
"I'm happy they are here, despite the competition."