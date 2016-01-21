BAGHDAD Jan 21 Iraq is in talks with foreign
oil companies to link the fees they receive for developing its
fields to oil prices and have them share the burden when markets
go down, Iraqi Oil Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi told Reuters on
Thursday.
Current service agreements with oil companies are straining
Iraq's budget as the government pays the firms a fixed fee for
increasing production at ageing fields, when its own revenue is
dropping with falling oil prices.
Iraq also pays the cost of infrastructure investment by the
companies.
In an interview in Baghdad, the minister said separate talks
are under way with the companies to link the fees they obtain to
the price of oil, increasing their remuneration in good market
conditions and reducing it during bad times.
"We are still in the process of agreeing on a new model," he
said.
"The talks seek to establish a correlation between the
remuneration fee and the movement of oil prices," he added,
calling this model revenue-sharing and ruling out the
possibility of production-sharing.
The talks also aim to compress costs that the companies pass
on to Iraq, he said.
"We don't want the companies to compensate for their lower
profits by increasing costs like hiring many employees abroad,
high salaries, sub-contracts offered for their subsidiaries."
Iraq generates 95 percent of its public budget from oil
sales. It has service agreements with companies including CNPC,
BP, Shell, Eni, Exxon Mobil and
Lukoil, which get paid for the extra barrels of crude
produced at fields awarded to them through a bidding process.
