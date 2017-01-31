UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
BAGHDAD Jan 31 Oil prices will not reach "levels desired" by Iraq before the end of 2018 or 2019, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday in Baghdad.
"Demand has increased and this has helped raise the prices but it won't return to the level of 2013" when crude exceeded $100 a barrel, he told a news conference.
"Oil will not reach a desired level before 2018 or 2019," he added, without indicating Iraq's desired price.
Iraq is OPEC's second-largest crude producer, after Saudi Arabia. (Reporting Saif Hameed; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.