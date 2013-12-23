SINGAPORE Dec 23 Iraq's oil exports from the
south will stay low in January as infrastructure constraints
continue to curb its production volume, trade sources said on
Monday.
The second largest OPEC producer is expected to keep Basra
Light crude exports low at 2 million-2.13 million barrels per
day (bpd) in January, they said, steady to slightly lower than
the previous month.
"The biggest problem is the facility," a term buyer said,
adding that tankers have to wait 10-12 days before they can
enter the export terminal to lift cargoes.
Iraq cut the January Basra Light allocation to term buyers
by 14 million barrels to 64 million barrels, traders said. The
actual export volume may slip further if bad weather disrupts
loading, another trader said.
Exports from Iraq's southern terminals have averaged 2.01
million bpd so far in December, according to shipping data
tracked by Reuters, down slightly from November's average of
2.07 million bpd.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)