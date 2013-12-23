SINGAPORE Dec 23 Iraq's oil exports from the south will stay low in January as infrastructure constraints continue to curb its production volume, trade sources said on Monday.

The second largest OPEC producer is expected to keep Basra Light crude exports low at 2 million-2.13 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, they said, steady to slightly lower than the previous month.

"The biggest problem is the facility," a term buyer said, adding that tankers have to wait 10-12 days before they can enter the export terminal to lift cargoes.

Iraq cut the January Basra Light allocation to term buyers by 14 million barrels to 64 million barrels, traders said. The actual export volume may slip further if bad weather disrupts loading, another trader said.

Exports from Iraq's southern terminals have averaged 2.01 million bpd so far in December, according to shipping data tracked by Reuters, down slightly from November's average of 2.07 million bpd. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)