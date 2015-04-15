WASHINGTON, April 15 Iraq's oil minister said on
Wednesday his country's oil exports should hit a record of about
3.1 million barrels per day in April as output from the
country's southern fields stays strong.
Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mehdi told reporters that so far
this month oil exports are higher than 3.1 million bpd and that
if nothing unexpected happens, exports should average that level
for the entire month. Iraq's oil exports in March averaged 2.98
million bpd in March. Mehdi was in Washington with Iraqi Prime
Minister Haidar al-Abadi on his first visit to Washington as
leader.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)