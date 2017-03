SEOUL, April 30 Iraq's crude exports for April were 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd), while total oil production stood at 3.1 million bpd during the month, the country's oil minister said on Tuesday.

Royal Dutch Shell will resume operations at the Majnoon oilfield as planned on May 1, with an initial production of 100,000 bpd, Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi told reporters.

The minister said he expects output from the Majnoon field to reach 175,000 bpd soon.

Iraq's oil exports reached 2.417 million bpd in the previous month.