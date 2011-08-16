Gas line explosion in southeast Iran kills two - state broadcaster
DUBAI, Feb 6 A gas line explosion in southeastern Iran has killed two people, state broadcaster IRIB reported on its website on Monday.
BAGHDAD Aug 16 Iraq's oil exports for August currently average 2.2 million barrels per day, Oil Minister Abdul-Karim Luaibi said on Tuesday.
Luaibi said crude exports were expected to be at 2.5 million bpd in 2012, adding that he expected oil revenues to reach over $80 billion by the end of 2011.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Keiron Henderson)
DUBAI, Feb 6 A gas line explosion in southeastern Iran has killed two people, state broadcaster IRIB reported on its website on Monday.
* Move would create one of the world's largest OSV suppliers (Adds shares, detail, background)
LONDON, Feb 6 Investors sought clarity on Monday in the face of a host of economic and political uncertainties but gave the benefit of the doubt to shares and the dollar, lifting both.