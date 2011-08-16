BAGHDAD Aug 16 Iraq's oil exports for August currently average 2.2 million barrels per day, Oil Minister Abdul-Karim Luaibi said on Tuesday.

Luaibi said crude exports were expected to be at 2.5 million bpd in 2012, adding that he expected oil revenues to reach over $80 billion by the end of 2011.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Keiron Henderson)