BAGHDAD Aug 16 Iraq's oil exports for August currently average 2.2 million barrels per day, Oil Minister Abdul-Karim Luaibi said on Tuesday.

Luaibi said crude exports were expected to be at 2.5 million bpd in 2012, adding that he expected oil revenues to reach over $80 billion by the end of 2011.

He said Iraq had generated around $48 billion from oil exports since the start of this year.

OPEC member Iraq is pushing to ramp up its oil production after years of war and sanctions battered the sector and has signed a series of deals with foreign oil firms.

