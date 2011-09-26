ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Crude exports from Iraq's semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region now average 100,000 barrels per day, an official at state-run North Oil Co. said on Monday.

"Crude from oilfields in the northern Kurdish region being pumped (into the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline) averages 100,000 barrels per day. It even reached 110,000 bpd three days ago," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Oil exports from the Kurdish region had dropped to 50,000-60,000 barrels per day earlier this month from 160,000 bpd in August and then were halted due to technical problems, the Kurdish authorities had said.

