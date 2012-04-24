BAGHDAD, April 24 Iraq exported its first cargo of crude oil of two million barrels from its second new floating terminal in the Gulf on Tuesday, shipping data tracked by Reuters showed.

Data showed the A Whale vessel left the second new floating Single Point Mooring (SPM) terminal to deliver the crude to India's state-run Indian Oil Corp. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Serena Chaudhry and Helen Massy-Beresford)