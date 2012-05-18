* Southern exports slip to 1.94 mbpd so far in May
* Production reduced by technical problem, now fixed
* Iraq still hoping to sustain April's record export rate
By Alex Lawler and Peg Mackey
LONDON, May 18 Iraq's oil exports from its
southern ports have slipped by 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) so
far in May, according to shipping data tracked by Reuters,
although Iraq remains hopeful of sustaining shipments at April's
record rate.
Exports from the Basra oil terminal, Khor al-Amaya and two
new Gulf outlets have averaged 1.94 million bpd in the first 18
days of May, the data showed. Iraq said its southern exports
averaged 2.11 million bpd last month.
An Iraqi oil official said on Friday production had dropped
because urgent maintenance had been necessary at one of the
southern oilfields. With production now restored, shipments
should rebound in the rest of the month.
"Hopefully, we will achieve exports of 2.1 million barrels a
day in the south and an overall total of 2.5 million," the
official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.
A sustained drop in shipments would dent hopes that a
long-awaited increase in Iraq's export capacity in 2012 will
ease a strain on world supplies. The country is the only source
of substantial new supplies in the near future.
"There is only one country that can significantly increase
output today, and that is Iraq," Fatih Birol, chief economist at
the International Energy Agency, told the 2012 Reuters Global
Energy & Environment Summit this week.
"If there is no good news from Iraq, it's bad news for the
global oil outlook."
POST-WAR RECORD
Foreign oil companies signed a series of development deals
in 2010 to expand Iraq's oil output, which was held back for
years after decades of war and sanctions.
More oil is coming from the southern fields of Rumaila, led
by BP ; West Qurna-1, run by Exxon Mobil ; and
Zubair, where Eni is in charge.
As things stand, Iraq's exports could average 2.34 million
bpd in May including southern shipments and the 400,000 bpd
shipped by pipeline from the Kirkuk field in northern Iraq to
Turkey.
That would be less than in April, when Iraq shipped 2.5
million bpd to international markets according to its State Oil
Marketing Organisation - a post-war record rate.
Still, an oil official involved in one of Iraq's oil
projects said on Friday a southern export rate of 1.95 million
bpd was more realistic, after crude that had been held in
storage was sold.
Iraq is expected to provide the world's largest expansion in
oil export capacity in 2012 due to the opening of two floating
Single Point Mooring terminals in the Gulf earlier this year.
Its southern shipments were stuck for most of last year at
around 1.7 million bpd.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)