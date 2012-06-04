(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)
* Bad weather still slowing Iraq's Basra exports
* Loading operations resumed at a new floating terminal
* Kuwait's exports resume as weather clears
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, June 4 Oil exports from Iraq's southern
Basra terminals were still disrupted by a dust storm on Monday,
with shipments cut to 1.41 million barrels per day (bpd) from
1.65 million bpd the previous day, a shipping source said.
"A dust storm is making visibility difficult for ships to
reach the ports on Monday and preventing those who are berthed
from leaving," the shipper said.
Bad weather has disrupted oil exports from Iraq's southern
offshore terminal and forced neighbouring Kuwait to halt all of
its oil exports, a shipping source and government official said
on Sunday.
However Kuwait was able to resume its oil exports on Monday
as a sandstorm lifted there, a spokesman for state-run Kuwait
National Petroleum Co (KNPC) said.
Kuwait produced around 2.77 million barrels per day (bpd) in
May, slightly up from 2.75 mln bpd in April, according to a
recent Reuters survey.
Kuwait has three refineries -- Shuaiba, Mina Abdullah and
Mina al-Ahmadi -- with a total refining capacity of around
930,000 bpd.
In Iraq, loading operations at a new floating export
terminal have resumed with pumping around 480,000 barrels per
day, the shipping source said.
"A ship was anchored at the single-point mooring, but high
winds prevented it from loading. It started loading after winds
died down," the shipper said.
Iraq exports the bulk of its crude from southern ports at
the Gulf. Shipments of crude from the Kirkuk field in northern
Iraq usually average 350,000-400,000 bpd and are expected to
remain stable around that level.
Iraq exported an average 2.452 million bpd in May, including
2.086 million from Basra and 366,000 from northern fields.
Iraq's oil production has been held back for decades by
infrastructure crippled by years of sanctions and war, including
a lack of export capacity on its small strip of the Gulf coast.
Production from Iraq's southern oilfields is expected to hit
around 2.75 million bpd by the end of this year and the OPEC
producer is expected to be the world's biggest source of new oil
supplies over the next few years.
