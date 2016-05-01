(Adds details, context)
BASRA, Iraq May 1 Iraq exported oil from
southern fields at an average rate of 3.364 million barrels per
day in April, higher than the March average of 3.286 million,
Oil Ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said on Sunday.
That is close to the record of 3.37 million bpd exported in
November as OPEC's second-largest producer resumes the supply
growth that has added to downward pressure on global prices.
Iraq looked set to exceed that rate, with exports in the
first 24 days of April averaging 3.43 million bpd, according to
an industry source and loading data. It was not
immediately clear why exports appeared to drop off last week.
Baghdad had given verbal support to an initiative by OPEC
and outside producers to freeze output. But they failed to reach
a deal at an April 17 meeting, and rising exports from Iraq as
well as other nations including Russia underline the challenges
to any further attempt at curbing supply.
The Baghdad government, which relies on oil for nearly all
its revenue, sold crude at average price of $33.26 per barrel,
reaping $3.343 billion, Jihad said.
April's figures are for exports by the central government,
which is now only shipping crude from southern terminals, and
not through a northern pipeline to Turkey, Jihad said. That
pipeline is also used by the Kurdish Regional Government to
independently export crude from fields it controls in the north.
Iraq was the fastest source of supply growth in OPEC last
year and boosted production by more than 500,000 bpd, despite
spending cuts by companies working at the southern fields and
conflict with Islamic State.
Iraqi officials and oil analysts expect further growth in
the country's exports this year, but at a slower rate than 2015.
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Ahmed Rasheed in Baghdad;
Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Alison Williams)