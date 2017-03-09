(Adds sale price, context of oil exports decline)
BAGHDAD, March 9 Iraq's daily oil exports stood
at 3.269 million barrels per day in February and 3.320 million
bpd in January, the oil ministry said in an emailed statement on
Thursday.
The volumes announced cover all exports made by state-run
oil marketer SOMO from the southern ports on the Gulf and from
the Turkish terminal of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, it said.
Nearly all the oil sold was from the south as exports from
Ceyhan ran at an average of 45,000 bpd in January and 29,000 bpd
in February. Ceyhan receives crude from the northern Kirkuk oil
fields.
The volumes are lower than record exports of over 4 million
bpd achieved in November, reflecting supply cuts decided by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to boost
prices.
Iraq is the second biggest OPEC producer, after Saudi
Arabia.
Average sale price of January was $48.6/barrel and $49.3 for
February, the ministry statement said.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli. Editing by Jane Merriman)