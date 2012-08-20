* Southern exports rise to 2.25 mbpd so far in August
* New oil terminals, rising production boost shipments
* Low northern exports may limit overall gain
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Aug 20 Iraq's oil exports from its
southern ports have risen by 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) so far
in August versus last month, according to shipping data tracked
by Reuters, putting shipments on course to reach a post-war
record.
Exports from Iraq's south have averaged 2.25 million bpd in
the first 20 days of August, the data shows. That is up from
2.22 million bpd in July - the highest since before the 2003
U.S.-led invasion, according to the International Energy Agency.
Iraq exports most of its oil from the south, where the
opening of new export outlets and investment by foreign
companies are increasing shipments which had stagnated for
years. A rise in Iraqi supplies this year helped to keep a lid
on prices as Western sanctions targeted Iran's exports.
More oil is coming from the oilfields of southern Iraq
including Rumaila, led by BP ; West Qurna-1, run by Exxon
Mobil ; and Zubair, where Eni is in charge.
In addition, an Iraqi official said in July the Halfaya
field operated by China National Petroleum Corp. was pumping at
least 80,000 bpd, helping to boost flows.
Including about 300,000 bpd of crude shipped from Iraq's
north, Iraq said its exports reached 2.52 million bpd in July.
Low northern exports may limit the increase in overall Iraq
supply in August.
Iraq was exporting about 400,000 bpd from the north earlier
this year until the government of Iraq's Kurdistan region said
in April it was halting flows because firms operating there were
not getting paid by the central government in Baghdad.
Crude produced in Kurdistan is fed into Iraq's Kirkuk export
stream. A Kirkuk loading programme scheduled just 197,000 bpd of
shipments in August, although after it was issued the Kurdistan
region restarted exports at 100,000 bpd in a bid to end the
payment dispute.
According to one trader, oil shipments by pipeline to Ceyhan
in Turkey from northern Iraq have been below the level
envisaged by the loading programme for at least part of the
month.
"They have been pumping 150,000 bpd for many days in
August," the trader said. "They stopped for some other days."
Flows were disrupted by an Aug. 6 sabotage attack, which
damaged one of the pipelines from Kirkuk to Ceyhan. Turkish
officials said a day later the flow was expected to resume soon
on the unaffected line.