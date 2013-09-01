* August oil exports rise by 255,000 bpd from July
* Basra shipments rebound to 2.308 million bpd
* Iraq aiming for 2.9 million bpd exports by year end
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Sept 1 Iraq's oil exports rose to an
average of 2.579 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, the
oil ministry said on Sunday, due to increased shipments from
southern oil fields which have helped it move closer to a
year-end target.
Exports were higher than in July when Iraq exported 2.324
million bpd on average. OPEC's second-largest producer wants to
export 2.9 million bpd per day by the end of the year.
August oil exports, which have generated revenues of $8.3
billion, are the highest in months due to increased shipments
from the southern ports, oil ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said.
Iraq shipped 2.308 million bpd from the southern oil hub of
Basra, up from 2.144 million the previous month, a statement
from state-run South Oil Co.'s media office showed.
"Shipments from southern oilfields were higher by around
58,000 barrels than what has been set at the August loading
program," the statement said.
Iraq expects output to rise by 400,000 bpd by the end of
this year due to the start-up of the Royal Dutch Shell
operated Majnoon oilfield in southern Iraq and other smaller
sources.
Garraf oilfield in the south, developed by Petronas and
Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd started production
of 35,000 barrels per day on Saturday, Jihad said.
Iraq is planning to conduct maintenance this month at its
southern terminals to expand export capacity but has said
exports would continue normally.
Iraq needs to upgrade its long-neglected energy
infrastructure to boost production and consolidate its position
as a major oil producer, but export bottlenecks and repeated
attacks on a pipeline to Turkey have so far kept the country
short of its 2013 target.