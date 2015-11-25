* Southern exports reach 3.08 mln bpd so far in November
* Southern exports of 3.064 mbpd in July are latest record
Northern exports by KRG fall slightly, no SOMO sales
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Nov 25 Iraq's southern oil exports have
risen more than 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) so far in
November, according to loading data and an industry source,
bringing shipments from OPEC's second-largest producer back
towards a monthly record.
The increase, after bad weather slowed shipments in October,
is an indication of continued high output from major members of
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which
looks set to keep policy steady at a meeting next week.
Exports from Iraq's southern terminals have averaged 3.05
million bpd in the first 24 days of this month, up from 2.70
million bpd in October. If sustained, that would beat the
existing record high of 3.064 million bpd reached in July.
The southern fields produce most of Iraq's oil. The growth
follows investment by Western oil companies in the oilfields and
an easing of export bottlenecks, although the pace of expansion
is expected to slow in 2016.
"We see a continuation of current levels, which means there
will be no repeat of the increase seen this year," said Eugene
Lindell, oil analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna.
Southern exports had reached 3.1 million bpd for most of
October, although bad weather that prevented tankers from
loading in the last few days of the month brought the average
down.
Shipments from Iraq's north via Ceyhan in Turkey have risen
this year despite tensions between Baghdad and the Kurdistan
Regional Government over budget payments.
Independent KRG exports have averaged 570,000 bpd in the
first 24 days of November according to loading data, down from
595,000 bpd in October, while Iraq's State Oil Marketing
Organisation has exported no northern crude for a second month.
Baghdad is hoping to raise southern exports further next
year to as much as 3.2 million bpd, a senior Iraqi oil source
said last month, pointing to slower growth than in 2015.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler, editing by William Hardy)