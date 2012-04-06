ARBIL, Iraq, April 6 The chief executive of U.S.
oil major Exxon Mobil on Thursday reaffirmed the
company's commitment to its oil deal with Iraq's autonomous
northern Kurdish region, a statement from the Kurdish presidency
website said.
Iraq's central government and the Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG) have a long-standing feud over control of oil
in the north and the announcement of an oil contract between
Exxon and the KRG last October infuriated Baghdad.
The central government threatened to bar Exxon from future
deals and has said it would even reconsider its role in a huge
oil project in southern Iraq.
A statement from the Kurdish Presideny website posted late
on Thursday said the region's President Masoud Barzani had met
with Exxon Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson while visiting
the United States.
"Rex Tillerson renewed the commitment of his company's
signed contracts with Kurdistan and Iraq and expressed the
readiness of Exxon Mobil to continue its work in Kurdistan," the
statement said.
On Monday, Baghdad said Exxon had frozen its work in the
Kurdish region. The KRG denied this.
(Reporting by Shamal Aqrawi; Writing by Serena Chaudhry;
Editing by Sugita Katyal)