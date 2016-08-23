BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
BAGHDAD Aug 23 Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi on Tuesday asked foreign oil companies to increase oil and natural gas production and exports in order to maximise the OPEC nation's revenue, ministry spokesman Asim Jihad told Reuters.
Luaibi, who took over the ministry earlier this month, held a meeting in Baghdad with oil companies operating in Iraq.
"The minister reaffirmed support for the operations of international companies in order to increase the production and export rates of crude oil and natural gas," Jihad said.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.