BAGHDAD Aug 23 Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi on Tuesday asked foreign oil companies to increase oil and natural gas production and exports in order to maximise the OPEC nation's revenue, ministry spokesman Asim Jihad told Reuters.

Luaibi, who took over the ministry earlier this month, held a meeting in Baghdad with oil companies operating in Iraq.

"The minister reaffirmed support for the operations of international companies in order to increase the production and export rates of crude oil and natural gas," Jihad said.

