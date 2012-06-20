* Iraq in dispute with Kurdistan over oil exports
BAGHDAD, June 20 Iraq gave a veiled warning to
France's Total on Wednesday not to make deals with the
autonomous Kurdish region without the approval of central
government in Baghdad.
Baghdad is embroiled in a dispute with Iraqi Kurdistan over
oil exports and has asked U.S. President Barack Obama to stop
Exxon Mobil exploring for oil there, saying it could
threaten stability.
Kurdistan said on Tuesday it expects more oil majors to
follow Exxon in the next few months in striking deals there
and France's Total has already said
that it was interested in investments in the Kurdish region.
Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain
al-Shahristani gave his warning during discussions over oil
exports and production with French Ambassador Denys Gauer, a
statement from Shahristani's office said.
"(Shahristani) warned French companies operating in the oil
sector in Iraq against signing contracts with non-Iraqi
government sides or local governments," it said in an apparent
reference to Kurdistan, an autonomous region in the north of
Iraq with its own provincial government and armed forces.
He noted "Iraq's desire to build advanced relations with
France, especially in the field of energy and major strategic
industries," the statement added.
Exxon became the first oil major to move into the northern
region in mid-October when it signed a deal with the Kurdistan
Regional Government (KRG).
Apart from Total, Norway's Statoil is also looking
closely at KRG exploration deals, industry sources have said.
Exxon's deal, involving six blocks, angered the Iraqi
central government in Baghdad, which says any oil contracts
signed with Kurdistan are illegal. The KRG has also halted oil
exports from its region in protest over what it says is the
central government's failure to make payments.
The dispute over oil exports is part of a broader clash
between Iraqi Arab-led central government and the Kurdish
government over territory and regional autonomy that many see as
a potential flashpoint for conflict since the last American
troops left Iraq in December.
(Reporting by Suadad al-Salhy, editing by William Hardy)