By Daniel Fineren
| DUBAI, Sept 8
DUBAI, Sept 8 The upstream growth plans of the
world's two biggest oil trading companies took a big step
forward on Thursday as Iraq pre-qualified Glencore and Vitol to
bid for billions of barrels of oil exploration rights next
January.
The Iraqi oil ministry confirmed on Thursday a Reuters
report late on Wednesday that the Swiss-based commodity trading
giants, both with big upstream expansion plans, are among six
new companies pre-qualified bidders for 12 exploration blocs
which expected to add 10 billion barrels to Iraqi reserves.
The world's biggest oil explorers have been queuing up to
tap Iraq's vast and largely underdeveloped oil fields, with its
huge reserves offsetting fears over security and infrastructure
challenges in a country crippled by years of war.
Although few expect Iraq to meet its target of increasing
its production capacity from under 3 million barrels per day
(bpd) in 2011 to a Saudi-Arabia rivalling 12 million bpd in
2017, there are now 46 companies vying for the licenses to try.
Glencore has equity stakes in oil and gas production sharing
contracts offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa with the first
expected to start producing early next year and peak at 50,000
bpd, according to the company website.
Shares in Glencore , whose shares have fallen since
it listed in London in May, jumped more than 6.5 percent on
Thursday morning on favourable bond news and Iraq oil prospects.
Unlisted Vitol has exploration and production assets in the
Former Soviet Union, Southeast Asia and West Africa but its net
production is only just over 8,000 bpd, according to its
website.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren)