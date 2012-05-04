(Adds comment, details)
ISTANBUL May 4 Thamir Ghadhban, top energy
adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, said on Friday he is
confident the dispute between Iraq and the semi-autonomous
northern Kurdish region will be resolved by year-end.
The KRG and Baghdad have had long-running disputes over
political autonomy, oil rights and contested territories, and
tensions have risen recently after a clash over oil exports.
"There are lots of negotiations and talks between the
federal government and the KRG. We hope this year we will
witness the end of these problems. I don't believe that shutting
exports from KRG is beneficial to the KRG or the government of
Iraq," said Ghadhban.
"This is one of so many conflicts since 2004. It's not only
between say Arab and Kurd or federal government and regional
government. We have learned lessons that some of these problems
take time to be solved, but at the end of the day they are
solved. I am confident they will be solved," he said.
Speaking to journalists in Istanbul, Ghadhban said he sees
Iraq producing 3.4 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) this
year, up from a current 3 million bpd.
Exports are targeted this year at 2.6 million bpd, up from a
current 2.25 million bpd, Ghadhban said.
In March the country's oil production rose above 3 million
bpd for the first time in more than three decades.
Iraq is expected to be the world's biggest source of new oil
supplies over the next few years after signing contracts for big
development projects with major oil companies such Exxon Mobil
, BP and Italy's ENI as as it recovers
after years of sanctions and war.
