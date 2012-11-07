* High official prices, variable quality deter some buyers
* Iraq aiming to fix oil quality issues, official says
* Market well supplied market despite Iran sanctions
* Chevron, BP looking to cut Iraq term volume - sources
By Alex Lawler and Florence Tan
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Iraq is struggling to
find buyers for all its 2013 oil output on term contracts,
industry sources said, as foreign refiners complain of high
prices and variable quality from the world's fastest growing
crude exporter.
Tough contract negotiations between Iraq's State Oil
Marketing Organization (SOMO) and buyers in Asia, Europe and the
United States are underlining how well the global market is
supplied, despite diving exports from neighbouring Iran.
"Iraq was hoping to sell larger volumes but I don't think
they've succeeded yet," said an industry source with a buyer of
Iraqi crude, who declined to be identified because the talks are
commercially sensitive.
"A lot of the big oil companies asked for less, if anything.
I think the Iraqis have to get a grip on the quality and get a
grip on the prices to reflect that."
Using foreign expertise and investment, Iraq is rapidly
expanding its oil exporting capacity after the sanctions against
former dictator Saddam Hussein and the 2003 U.S.-led invasion
which overthrew him.
New production is starting up in the south and the
semi-autonomous Kurdistan region has agreed to keep volumes of
its output flowing into Iraq's northern pipeline.
But the variable quality of Iraqi oil, official prices that
buyers believe are too high and the availability of cheaper spot
supplies are all deterring some refiners from agreeing to
increase their 2013 term contract supplies, sources say.
Chevron is among those that want to reduce their term
purchases from Iraq next year, said trade sources and a senior
Iraqi oil official. Chevron could not be reached for immediate
comment. BP is also looking to take less under contract,
industry sources said.
"I think they are struggling to get all the volume termed
up," said a source with a second Iraqi crude buyer based in
Europe. "The prices are too high and the market is oversupplied,
even though Iran is out."
Iran's exports have plunged by more than 50 percent or over
1 million barrels per day (bpd) due to international sanctions
aimed at halting its nuclear programme. Western nations fear
Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons, a charge Tehran denies.
A sharp rise in crude exports from Saudi Arabia and patchy
demand due to the weak state of the global economy have combined
to weaken Iraq's negotiating hand.
Iraq's crude output has passed 3 million bpd for the first
time in three decades as the world's biggest oil companies
invest billions of dollars to develop its oilfields.
Exports from the southern ports are set to hit their highest
level ever at 2.531 million bpd in November and new fields such
as West Qurna-2 will start production next year.
CHEAPER OPTIONS
Contract talks over 2013 term volumes for Iraq's Basra Light
and Kirkuk crude grades are not expected to be completed until
later in November. One complication is the fact that many oil
companies already get crude from stakes in Iraqi fields they are
developing, which they can keep or sell on.
"A lot of people are reluctant to buy term supply given that
there is a lot of spot availability at lower prices," a trader
based in Asia with a Western oil firm said.
An Iraqi oil official said companies such as BP and China
National Petroleum Corp which are being paid in crude
for their development contracts are entitled to re-sell the oil
provided they "officially inform" SOMO.
CNPC is offering barrels at up to an 80-cent discount to
Iraq's official prices, said market sources. "We are not happy
about this," said the Iraqi official. CNPC could not immediately
be reached for comment.
Official Iraqi prices are linked to market benchmarks which
vary, but for Basra Light sold to Europe it is currently around
$106 a barrel.
Oil refiners typically enter annual contracts with SOMO to
buy the crude at its official selling price (OSP), set by Iraq
every month. Trading companies usually get their term contract
supplies from producers with equity stakes in the oilfields,
often paying a small premium to the OSP.
However, since Basra Light has traded below the OSP for most
of this year, buyers could have saved 10-30 cents a barrel by
going on to the spot market. This equates to $100,000-$300,000
for a minimum volume of 1 million barrels.
Despite increasing supply, Basra Light has become more
expensive for Asian buyers than a rival crude from Saudi Arabia,
Arab Medium. The Iraqi crude used to track the official price
changes of the Saudi oil closely.
One trader in northeast Asia noted that tankers had a longer
voyage from Iraq's main oil terminal than from Saudi Arabia's
Ras Tanura. "Given its large cargo size and that the Basra
terminal is further than the Ras Tanura port, Basra's OSP should
be below Arab Medium," the trader said.
QUALITY VARIES
The quality of Iraq's Basra and Kirkuk crudes has been
variable due to the erratic flow of Kurdistan oil into the
Kirkuk stream and the start-up of new fields in the south.
Changes in the crude's sulphur content and API gravity - a
measure of its weight - affect its value and can cause
processing problems for refineries configured for a certain
gravity and sulphur level.
Heavier crudes usually yield a lower proportion of higher
value petroleum products while higher sulphur oil needs more
processing to meet environmental regulations.
"The quality has been variable on both Kirkuk and Basra,"
another trading source said. "Really high APIs one day and then
lower than normal. It's not consistent and they are not blending
enough."
Iraq has told buyers it aims to smooth out the quality
differences in 2013. "We have received some remarks about the
quality and we are working to solve these problems," the senior
Iraqi oil official said. "It is a challenge that we will
tackle."