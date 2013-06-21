* Production flatlines at 3 mln bpd in first half
* Target of 3.4 mln by end year "doable"
* New oilfields due on stream include Shell's Majnoon
* 2014 goal of 4.5 mln bpd seen as unachievable
By Peg Mackey and Alex Lawler
LONDON, June 21 Iraq's oil output target for
2013 is still within reach, even with flows stuck at 3 million
barrels a day during the first half of the year, but a lofty
goal for 2014 will be far more difficult to meet, oil executives
and officials say.
Baghdad has already backtracked on an initial 2013 target of
3.7 million barrels per day (bpd), which - with projected growth
of 700,000 bpd - unnerved regional rivals, including OPEC
heavyweight Saudi Arabia.
The aim now is to hit 3.4 million bpd by the end of December
as giant southern oilfields pump new oil and flows rise from
those already producing.
"This is not a high target - it could be reached with no
trouble within this year," Jabbar al-Luaibi, former senior oil
ministry adviser and previously head of Iraq's South Oil Co told
Reuters.
After flatlining for decades due to wars and sanctions,
Iraq's output began to expand in 2010 after it secured service
contracts with oil titans such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell
, Eni and Exxon Mobil.
Since then, output has risen by 600,000 bpd to 3 million bpd
courtesy of higher flows from the southern giants of Rumaila,
West Qurna-1 and Zubair.
The chief executive of British oil company BP - in charge of
operations at Iraq's biggest oilfield Rumaila - also expects
Iraq to achieve its end-year production aim.
"I think it's doable," Bob Dudley told Reuters.
Reaching rates of 3.4 million bpd will require the start-up
of more southern oilfields - Majnoon, operated by Shell, and
West Qurna-2, run by Russia's Lukoil. Garraf, also in
the south, and Badra - farther north - will also contribute.
Majnoon is expected to ramp up in July and the field could
be pumping up to 175,000 bpd by the end of the year.
But officials say Iraq's chance of hitting a more
challenging output target of 4.5 million bpd, excluding
autonomous Kurdistan, by the end of 2014 is unlikely, given
infrastructure and logistical constraints.
Flows from Iraq, now OPEC's second-largest producer after it
overtook Iran in 2012, are still expected to rise in 2014, but
not by enough to reach the official target.
"Production of 3.8 to 4 million barrels a day is within
comfortable reach for next year," said Luaibi. BP's Dudley said
much higher rates were dependent on infrastructure.
Baghdad is determined to see swift development of its core
southern oilfields, fast-tracking of a crucial water injection
scheme and timely installation of infrastructure running from
wellheads to export points, said Thamir Ghadhban, energy adviser
to Iraq's prime minister.
Though well-intentioned, the world's fifth biggest oil
reserves holder is likely to fall short of its challenging 2014
production target.
"Everybody knows that Iraq is well endowed with natural
resources - especially oil and gas," Ghadhban, former oil
minister of Iraq, said at an energy conference this week.
"But the 4.5 million barrels a day looks a bit ambitious
compared to our present production."
