* Iraq owes more crude to companies after price drop
* Oil firms offered Kirkuk crude instead of Basra - sources
* Firms may slow work programmes in Iraq given longer
payback
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex Lawler
LONDON, March 11 Iraq is building up debts to
the oil companies developing its giant fields, industry sources
said, a further sign of how the oil-price drop is putting a
squeeze on revenues in OPEC's second-largest producer.
Western oil companies including Royal Dutch Shell,
BP and Exxon Mobil are working at Iraq's southern
oilfields under service contracts, which are currently based on
a fixed dollar fee for additional volumes produced.
As a result of the halving of oil prices to around $56 a
barrel from $115 in June, the amount of crude needed to
pay the companies has roughly doubled - reducing revenue to a
government fighting an Islamic State insurgency.
"The Iraqis have a problem. The number of barrels they have
to give to the companies as service fees has risen two-fold
because the oil price has fallen two-fold. So Iraq simply has
less barrels for themselves," said a source with an oil major
with exploration projects in Iraq.
As a result, sources say, Iraq is not providing the service
companies with the repayment volumes they are due and is instead
sometimes assigning more cargoes to companies who purchase its
crude for cash under term contracts in monthly export schedules.
The current situation contrasts sharply with previous years
when Iraqi service contracts were seen as a thin reward for the
huge work the companies were doing in Iraq. But their appeal
increased with the drop in oil prices.
"They try and strike a balance," said a source with a
company that deals in Iraqi crude. "Some months we see a lot of
term holders, in other months it is mostly producers. In April,
it's swung the way of term holders and some of the producers are
complaining."
The source with the oil major said the barrels it had
received in February covered only half the dollar amount it was
due under its service contract and, unless things changed, it
would have to revise timeframes and targets of its exploration
programme due to the slower payback.
"The situation is very tense with the upstream companies,"
said a second source with another company which deals in Iraqi
crude. "Their allocation is lower and lower when it should be
higher and higher. It's a quagmire for the budget."
Government officials in Iraq could not immediately be
reached on Wednesday for comment.
But the government expressed concern earlier this month,
when Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mehdi said it was reviewing its
deals with the companies because the financial cost of the
service contracts was too high to bear.
Under current contract terms, Abdel Mehdi said, Iraq's
payments due to international companies in 2015 would reach $18
billion. He gave no figure for 2014, and the contract terms are
not made public.
Exporting more crude would help, but Basra Oil Terminal and
other outlets in southern Iraq that receive the crude produced
by the companies are currently not able to handle much more than
2.7 million barrels per day (bpd), sources say, leaving little
prospect of ramping up exports in the short term.
So Iraq is also offering companies cargoes of Kirkuk crude
produced in its northern oilfields and exported via Ceyhan in
Turkey, instead of the Basra Light crude they are producing in
the south, as payment, two industry sources said.
Kirkuk exports, offline for much of 2014, resumed in
December following a deal between Baghdad and the Kurdistan
Regional Government. The Kirkuk-for-Basra swap is not
universally welcomed by buyers as Kirkuk is a less popular crude
grade than Basra - but at least it is oil.
"Instead of getting just Basra, I've seen the upstream
companies now getting Kirkuk as well," said the first source
with a firm that trades Iraqi crude. "They are being kind of
forced, as there's not enough Basra to go around, to take Kirkuk
instead."
(Additional reporting by David Sheppard in London; Editing by
x)