BASRA, Iraq Aug 18 Iraq's Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi visited the supergiant West Qurna-2 oilfield on Tuesday
after the state-run South Oil Company warned output could be
affected unless protests by locals demanding jobs were defused.
The SOC last week sent a report to the oil ministry asking
it to defuse protests by villagers and residents of areas near
some of the southern fields where most of Iraq's crude is
produced, including West Qurna-2.
Hundreds of locals recently blocked some entrance to Iraq's
giant southern West Qurna-2 oilfield, operated by Russia's
Lukoil, demanding jobs in a sign of the growing challenges
facing foreign firms operating in the south.
"We explained in the report that if such undesired
harassments to the foreign operators continue, oil production
will definitely be affected," said a senior SOC source on
condition of anonymity.
After visiting West Qurna, Abadi toured the surrounding
villages that have been a source of the protests.
Local communities and tribes in Iraq, where foreign oil
companies are developing the OPEC nation's vast energy reserves,
periodically protest to squeeze companies for jobs and other
work benefits.
A Lukoil official based in the oil hub of Basra told Reuters
operations were continuing as normal with a steady output of
450,000 barrels per day (bpd), but said production was at risk
if the situation was not resolved.
"Recent pressure from villagers and nearby residents making
demands could force us to consider halting operation if they
keep extorting us," he said.
Protests started last year, but intensified in recent weeks
as Iraqis take to the streets in a show of anger against
corruption and mismanagement that has prompted Abadi to unveil
a reform plan.
"Despite Lukoil's ongoing initiatives to hire more laborers
from nearby areas, things have got out of control," said the
senior SOC official. "Someone who is asking for a job as a
cleaner one day comes back asking for a thousand dollar-contract
the next."
(Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra and Ahmed Rasheed in
Baghdad; Editing by Isabel Coles and William Hardy)