BASRA, Iraq Aug 18 Iraq's Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi visited the supergiant West Qurna-2 oilfield to
reassure its Russian operator Lukoil after officials
warned production could be affected by protests.
The state-run South Oil Company (SOC) last week sent a
report to the oil ministry asking it to defuse the protests by
people in the areas near some of the southern fields where most
of Iraq's crude is produced, including West Qurna-2.
Hundreds of locals recently blocked some of the entrances to
West Qurna-2 demanding jobs in a sign of the growing challenges
facing foreign firms operating in the south, even though they
are far from areas of conflict with Islamic State militants.
"We explained in the report that if such undesired
harassments to the foreign operators continue, oil production
will definitely be affected," said a senior SOC source on
condition of anonymity.
After meeting with Lukoil officials at West Qurna, Abadi
toured the surrounding villages that have been a source of the
protests.
Local communities and tribes in Iraq, where foreign oil
companies are developing the OPEC nation's vast energy reserves,
periodically protest to squeeze companies for jobs and other
work benefits.
"The situation is under control and the companies must not
fear any threat," Abadi said during the trip, according to a
statement on his website. "Some people stand against the
progress of Iraq and place obstacles in its way, but we won't
allow them and will use all our capabilities to stop them and
continue producing oil."
Oil exports from southern Iraq rose to a record average of
3.064 million barrels per day (bpd) in July.
A Lukoil official based in the oil hub of Basra told Reuters
operations were continuing as normal at West Qurna-2 with a
steady output of 450,000 bpd, but said production might be
disrupted unless the situation was resolved.
"Recent pressure from villagers and nearby residents making
demands could force us to consider halting operations if they
keep extorting us," he said.
Protests started last year, but intensified in recent weeks
as Iraqis take to the streets in a show of anger against
corruption and mismanagement that has prompted Abadi to announce
a reform plan.
The people of Basra complain that although the bulk of
Iraq's oil is produced and shipped from their province, they do
not enjoy the benefits.
"Despite Lukoil's ongoing initiatives to hire more labourers
from nearby areas, things have got out of control," the senior
SOC official said. "Someone who is asking for a job as a cleaner
one day comes back asking for a thousand dollar-contract the
next."
