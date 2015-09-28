By Aref Mohammed
| BASRA, Iraq, Sept 28
BASRA, Iraq, Sept 28 Iraq's southern oil exports
will rise modestly to around 3.25 million barrels per day (bpd)
in 2016, the head of state-owned South Oil Company (SOC) has
said, as the country struggles to boost production in the face
of slumping crude prices.
Shipments at the southern port of Basra, which include
exports from supergiant fields supervised by SOC and other
fields towards Baghdad, were at 3.021 mln bpd in August, the
latest period for which figures are available.
Foreign oil companies have said they see little chance of a
rise in Iraqi production this year or next after a request from
Baghdad to slash development spending. The government has less
money to pay them due to lower oil revenues.
SOC head Hayan Abdulghani Abdulzahra told Reuters export
growth in 2016 would rely on production increases in fields
operated by those firms as well as state-owned companies.
"This increase will be in stages," Abdulzahra said in an
interview on Sunday, without providing a breakdown or timeline.
"The export system is ready currently to export this figure or
more."
International firms such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell
, ExxonMobil, Eni and Lukoil
operate in the southern oilfields under service contracts,
whereby they are paid a fixed dollar fee for production.
Those agreements have put Baghdad's coffers under immense
strain, as the halving of global oil prices since last year
hammered the revenue it receives from selling oil.
Abdulzahra said SOC had not yet received the firms' budgets
for next year but expected to see them during the fourth
quarter.
"We are waiting to receive them. As a preemptive step the
ministry formed a committee to review these plans and budgets in
the presence of representatives from South Oil Company," he
said.
Southern oil exports hit a record high of 3.064 mln bpd in
July following a decision by Iraq to split its crude stream into
two grades, Basra Heavy and Basra Light, to resolve quality
issues. Some companies working in Iraqi oilfields increased
production following the move.
Abdulzahra said he expected exports of Basra Heavy to remain
steady next year at around 850,000 bpd.
He also said production from southern oilfields around Basra
including Rumaila, developed by BP, are expected to rise by
250,000 bpd next year.
The southern oilfields, which account for more than 85
percent of production, are far from areas held by Islamic State
militants in the north and west.
But lower oil prices and costs associated with the fight
against the insurgents have strained Baghdad's finances. A 2016
draft budget forecasts oil at $45 a barrel and average exports
nationwide of 3.6 million bpd.
As the holder of the world's fifth-biggest reserves, oil
makes up around 40 percent of Iraq's gross domestic product and
more than 90 percent of fiscal and current external receipts.
The OPEC producer has reduced its ambitious oil output
growth targets, saying it would raise production to 5.5-6.0
million bpd by 2020.
(Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy and Dale
Hudson)