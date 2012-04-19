(Adds background)
By Aref Mohammed
BASRA, April 20 War-battered Iraq will be ready
to begin loading oil from a second new floating Single Point
Mooring (SPM) platform on Friday in the latest move to boost
exports, three sources at the state-owned South Oil Company
said.
The first of the long-awaited platforms began exporting last
month at a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.
The sources did not say how many barrels per day the second
facility would export but said that the first platform may close
for tests for a short period once the second is opened.
"The work and tests of the second floating oil terminal have
been completed and it is ready to start loading within the
coming 24 hours," one of the sources told Reuters.
The source in the company said that exports may begin as
early as Friday morning.
Iraq's oil exports have been held back by a lack of loading
capacity in the Gulf after decades of neglect of infrastructure
caused by war and economic sanctions.
The new terminal is the second of four that are planned.
Each will ultimately have a capacity of 850,000 barrels per day,
adding 3.4 million barrels of export capacity to make way for a
doubling of Iraq's oil production in the next few years.
Australian construction company Leighton, which is building
the platforms, has said it is cooperating with Australian police
in a probe into whether its employees bribed Iraqi officials
over contracts to build the terminals.
Iraq has said it is investigating the case but has not yet
found evidence of wrongdoing by Iraqi officials.
The Iraqi government has set a long-term goal of 12 million
bpd that would rank it alongside Saudi Arabia and Russia as one
of the world's oil superpowers.
While many experts say that goal is too ambitious, Iraq is
still expected to be the biggest source of new oil in the world
over the next few years.
(Writing by Barry Malone; Editing by David Gregorio)