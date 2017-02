BAGHDAD Oct 4 Oil exports from Iraq's Kurdish region have risen to 170,000 bpd and will reach 200,000 "within days", Oil Minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi said on Thursday.

Luaibi also said oil exports from Iraq would hit 2.6 million bpd in October and expected the oil price to stay within a range of $100-120, which he described as suitable to both consumers and producers. (Reporting by Aseel Kami; writing by Isabel Coles; editing by James Jukwey)