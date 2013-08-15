* No final decision on extent of Basra terminal maintenance

* Ministry considering new plan to avoid impacting exports

* Market worries of 400,000-500,000 bpd export reduction

By Ahmed Rasheed

BAGHDAD, Aug 15 Iraq is still undecided whether to carry out full maintenance on its Basra oil export terminals (BOT) in September, four oil officials said on Thursday, creating more uncertainty for an oil market already worried about Libyan outages and Egyptian unrest.

Investors as well as European refiners are closely eyeing the maintenance at the major Iraqi terminal after plans emerged at the end of July that exports could be cut by 400,000-500,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The physical oil market is already tight due to low exports of Russian Urals, on-off disruptions of Iraq's other exports through Turkey and outages in Libya.

The oil ministry is still trying to draw up a plan for carrying out maintenance work without affecting exports from Basra, one of the sources said.

"The ministry is now weighing options to carry out technical repairs and install a floating manifold metering system for the Single Point Moorings and leave the work at the Basra terminals for now," the official said.

Iraq is concerned that potentially lower exports from the BOT would coincide with outages on the increasingly unreliable Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which delivers Kirkuk crude to the Mediterranean, one source added.

The pipeline is frequently bombed or shut due to leakages, and has been mostly down since June 21, though it resumed on Wednesday.

"A final decision has not been made yet by the oil minister to approve the maintenance operations from the Basra Oil Terminal and discussions are still going on inside the oil ministry to draw a plan to carry out maintenance work without affecting exports," another senior official in Iraq said.

The potential reduction in September has been one of the factors underpinning international oil prices, fuelling concern refineries will be left empty handed. The unrest in Egypt and Libyan outages are now the primary issues pushing Brent oil futures to a four-month high at $111 a barrel.

European refineries have been hit hard by high oil prices and will cut runs by around 500,000 bpd.

Exports of Iraq's medium sour Basra Light are around 1.2 million bpd, though the quick rise in these exports over the last year could be slowed as the country faces the prospect of its first annual drop in production.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week the maintenance could slash imports for months, not just in September, stoking concerns of prolonged disruptions to world oil supplies.

The crude comes largely from the Rumaila field, operated by BP in a joint venture with state-owned South Oil Co, producing around 1.4 million bpd.

"The oil ministry has not asked (Rumaila) yet to cut output for next month," a senior industry source said, adding the field would only be able to reduce output by around 40,000 bpd without affecting the processing of natural gas that comes with the oil.