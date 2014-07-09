ARBIL, Iraq, July 9 Iraqi Kurdistan threatened
on Wednesday to take legal action against buyers of the
country's oil unless the autonomous region is paid its share of
revenue from any sales.
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said buyers of Iraqi
oil were complicit in violating the constitution because the
Baghdad central government has cut the region's 17 percent
entitlement of the national budget.
It is unclear whether the threat will influence major buyers
of Iraqi crude, but it nevertheless illustrates the KRG's
increasingly assertive stance in a long-running dispute with
Baghdad over control of its natural resources.
Baghdad has slashed the KRG's budget since January as
punishment for the region's moves to export and sell oil
directly on international markets, also threatening legal action
against buyers of Kurdish crude.
"The KRG has the right, in circumstances where the Iraqi
federal government is not sharing revenues in accordance with
the Iraqi constitution, to take such action as the KRG considers
appropriate to obtain all entitlements the Iraqi federal
government is required to pay to the KRG under the Iraqi
constitution," said a statement from the region's Ministry of
Natural Resources in Arbil.
"Buyers who fail to make such payments to the KRG will be
facilitating the Iraqi federal government's breach of the KRG's
rights and passing to the Iraqi federal government monies that
rightfully belong to the KRG."
Last week, the Kurds threatened to counter-sue the federal
government for trying to block its sales in a strongly worded
letter that reflects growing confidence as Baghdad struggles to
counter insurgents that have overrun swathes of the country.
The dispute has intensified since the Kurds began exporting
oil via a new pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan earlier
this year.
The autonomous region has been exporting around 125,000
barrels per day to Ceyhan and plans to double that number, but
has so far struggled to sell some of the tankers as potential
buyers have come under pressure from Baghdad.
Of the four tankers that have loaded the KRG's pipeline oil
since May, only one has successfully delivered into an Israeli
port after executing a ship-to-ship transfer in the
Mediterranean. The buyer has not yet been revealed.
The destinations of the other 3 remain unclear. One has been
sitting off the coast of Morocco, another is shown by tanker
tracking data to have sailed through the Suez Canal this week
with its destination listed as South Africa. Details about the
third tanker are not known.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles and David Sheppard; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)